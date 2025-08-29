Williams Bay water contaminated; high temps led to increased nitrite

The Brief People in Williams Bay in Walworth County are still under a do-not-drink order. The DNR issued the order in Williams Bay after health officials alerted them when two children became sick. Recent high temperatures caused microorganisms to interact with naturally occurring ammonia in the groundwater, creating significant amounts of nitrite.



An urgent water warning continues in Williams Bay.

And we now know this all began after two kids got sick.

What we know:

"No water today. No water."

It hasn't been easy running a business when tap water isn't safe to consume.

"You need the water, you know? Yes, you do," said Juan Basurto.

Basurto is making it work. He owns the Bay Cooks Restaurant and is part of a farmer's market that took place on Friday.

Like most people in Williams Bay, he's relying on water bottles to get by.

"Everything, for making my salsas, my soup," he added.

High temps lead to increased nitrite

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a do-not-drink order in Williams Bay after health officials alerted them when two children became sick.

Their blood was unable to properly carry oxygen.

The DNR found elevated levels of nitrite in the drinking water.

Experts say high temperatures likely caused microorganisms to interact with naturally occurring ammonia in the groundwater.

"Critters, for lack of a better term, are growing in the pipes at a small amount, and they’re actually creating nitrite from that ammonia," said Steve Elmore from the DNR.

The village has been flushing the system and adding chlorine to the water.

"We hope that the mitigation strategy will have worked," Elmore added.

Leaders have authorized using $100,000 for emergency supplies and bottled water.

On Thursday, 8,000 gallons were handed out. A day later, there are 23,000 gallons still available with more on the way,

"It's scary with small children and if you have a pregnant daughter, it’s quite a scare," said Donna McGrath.

McGrath has extra concern with special visitors in town, but like many, she's staying optimistic that things will be back on track soon.

"I’m very confident they’ll figure it out, but I’m also confident that they understand the seriousness of it, and they’re on it," said McGrath.

The water will be available for as long as the water is unsafe to drink.

The village will be holding a special meeting about the situation on Tuesday, Sep. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.