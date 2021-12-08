Wild Lights At The Zoo starts up again

This holiday season you can stroll through the Milwaukee County Zoo’s very own snow globe, and take in some glowing displays, tasty food, and beverages.

Brian has info on the Zoo’s Wild Lights Night.

About Milwaukee County Zoo Wild Lights Night (website)

This December, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated world with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways, letting visitors enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars. For their health and safety, animals are not viewable during Wild Lights. So, come explore while the animals snore!

The NEW Wild Lights, Wild Dreams experience is offered Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-23 and 26-31, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; admission gates close at 8:45 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 9 visitors 21+ enjoy a unique experience with entertainment, special spirits and food offerings to purchase.