WI Republicans spar over whether to challenge Electoral College results

Wisconsin Republicans are sparring over whether to challenge Electoral College results. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans plan to object to certain states' results. But former Speaker Paul Ryan calls that effort "anti-Democratic."

"We simply can’t dismiss those concerns, we’re in an unsustainable state of affairs in America. We just came off four years in American where the other side never acknowledged the legitimacy of President Trump," said Sen. Ron Johnson.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office while arriving back at the White House on Dec. 31, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

This is a change for the Wisconsin senator who told FOX6's Jason Calvi on Dec. 16...

"I don't like futile actions, and that would be a futile action," Johnson said.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan slammed the proposal, writing the following:

Advertisement

"It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans."

Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher joined six other House Republicans say it is not Congress' job to disqualify electors based on its own findings of fraud.

"But only the states have authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law. Congress has only a narrow role in the presidential election process. Its job is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent," Gallagher said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Queen Theater on December 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president in a scaled-down ceremony in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on J Expand

Wisconsin state law dictates who wins the state's ten electoral votes. It is whoever is certified the winner of the state -- that being Joe Biden.

Sen. Johnson had ten other Republican senators and Senators-election ask Congress to appoint an Electoral Commission to conduct an audit of the election results -- and then allow those states to look at the findings and possibly change electors.