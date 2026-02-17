Expand / Collapse search

WI primary election; incumbents top Oak Creek-Franklin school board results

By
Published  February 17, 2026 9:44pm CST
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Incumbents Sheryl Cerniglia and Mark Verhalen were the top two vote-getters in the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board primary, held as part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election.
    • Four candidates advanced to the April election for two available seats on the board.
    • William McIntosh was eliminated after finishing fifth with 10.39% of the vote.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - As part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election held Tuesday, Feb. 17, incumbents led the field in the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board race, with four candidates advancing to the April election for two open seats.

What we know:

With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, incumbent Sheryl Cerniglia received 1,027 votes, or 27.3%, finishing first. Fellow incumbent Mark Verhalen followed with 977 votes, or 26%.

Jen Marissa Knor placed third with 795 votes, or 21.13%, while Genene Hibbler finished fourth with 572 votes, or 15.2%. The top four vote-getters advance to the April general election.

William McIntosh received 391 votes, or 10.39%, and was eliminated in the primary.

What's next:

The April election will determine which two of the four remaining candidates will serve on the school board.

The Source: FOX6 News utilized the election results via the State of Wisconsin Elections Commission.

