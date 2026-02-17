WI primary election; incumbents top Oak Creek-Franklin school board results
OAK CREEK, Wis. - As part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election held Tuesday, Feb. 17, incumbents led the field in the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board race, with four candidates advancing to the April election for two open seats.
What we know:
With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, incumbent Sheryl Cerniglia received 1,027 votes, or 27.3%, finishing first. Fellow incumbent Mark Verhalen followed with 977 votes, or 26%.
Jen Marissa Knor placed third with 795 votes, or 21.13%, while Genene Hibbler finished fourth with 572 votes, or 15.2%. The top four vote-getters advance to the April general election.
William McIntosh received 391 votes, or 10.39%, and was eliminated in the primary.
What's next:
The April election will determine which two of the four remaining candidates will serve on the school board.
The Source: FOX6 News utilized the election results via the State of Wisconsin Elections Commission.