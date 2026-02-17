WI primary election; incumbents top Oak Creek-Franklin school board results

article

The Brief Incumbents Sheryl Cerniglia and Mark Verhalen were the top two vote-getters in the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board primary, held as part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election. Four candidates advanced to the April election for two available seats on the board. William McIntosh was eliminated after finishing fifth with 10.39% of the vote.



As part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election held Tuesday, Feb. 17, incumbents led the field in the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board race, with four candidates advancing to the April election for two open seats.

What we know:

With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, incumbent Sheryl Cerniglia received 1,027 votes, or 27.3%, finishing first. Fellow incumbent Mark Verhalen followed with 977 votes, or 26%.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Jen Marissa Knor placed third with 795 votes, or 21.13%, while Genene Hibbler finished fourth with 572 votes, or 15.2%. The top four vote-getters advance to the April general election.

Related article

William McIntosh received 391 votes, or 10.39%, and was eliminated in the primary.

What's next:

The April election will determine which two of the four remaining candidates will serve on the school board.