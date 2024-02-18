Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Antwineesha Burse accused of killing baby in crash

A Milwaukee woman accused of killing a baby in a crash is on the run. Investigators say Antwineesha Burse was intoxicated when she took a car from an acquaintance last year. A 1-year-old was in the backseat.

"(She was) under the influence of alcohol when she crashed head-on into another vehicle, ultimately killing a child," a U.S. Marshal said.

In January 2023, a woman told Milwaukee police she parked her car outside of her home and briefly stepped inside, leaving her baby, Zarion Robinson in the backseat. She said Burse was also in the car.

Antwineesha Burse

The woman told police Burse took off in the Pontiac G6 with her baby inside. The car crashed into a van head-on near 35th and Hope. Robinson died from his injuries. Investigators say Burse was driving without a license. She was taken to the hospital and later charged.

"At the end of the day, we all make mistakes, but this wasn’t no mistake right here," the baby’s grandfather told FOX6 News at a vigil for his grandson last year.

Burse has never showed up for a court appearance. A warrant was issued for her arrest last March. She’s been on the run since.

"For Antwineesha, the best thing to do is to hold yourself accountable for the actions that took place," the marshal said.

Antwineesha Burse

Investigators say Burse often changes her appearance and has several tattoos on her body including a rose on her right should and butterflies on her right wrist.

Burse is described as being 5’5" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

U.S. Marshals urge anyone with information about Burse to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.