WI Electoral College members to vote Monday, Gov. Evers says

article

Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet next Monday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Federal law states the Electoral College must cast their vote on the Monday after the second Wednesday in December.

On Nov. 30, Gov. Evers signed the Certificate of Ascertainment, certifying Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Electors will officially assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to Biden and Harris, consistent with the candidates who received Wisconsin’s popular vote during the 2020 general election.

For those interested, the meeting notice and agenda are available here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android