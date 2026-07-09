Whitewater fatal head-on crash Wednesday; 1 dead

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The Brief One person is dead after a head-on crash in Whitewater on Wednesday afternoon, July 8. All other people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. The crash is under investigation.



One person was killed in a head-on crash on US Highway 12 in Whitewater on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.

Crash details

What we know:

Just before 1 p.m., emergency responders were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near US Highway 12 and County Highway P.

An initial investigation and witness statements indicated a Toyota Highlander that was going west on US-12 was hit by an eastbound Ford Explorer that was trying to turn left onto County Highway P.

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A passenger in the Toyota, who is a resident of the Town of Whitewater, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, and everyone in the Ford were taken to local hospitals.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The total number of people who were taken to the hospital, as well as their conditions, is not known at this time.