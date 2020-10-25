Whitefish Bay Schools shift to all virtual learning Wednesday
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - The Whitefish Bay School District will move to all virtual learning starting Wed. Oct. 29, a release said Sunday.
Noting an increased number of high school staff being placed on close-contact quarantine due to COVID-19, the district will transition for two days from Cohort learning to all virtual by Wednesday.
Read the full release here:
