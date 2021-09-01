Whitefish Bay police pursuit ends in crash; 2 in custody, vehicle stolen

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning, Sept. 1 following a police pursuit and crash. The vehicle involved was reported stolen on Aug. 24.

According to police, it began around 3:10 a.m. after a Whitefish Bay police officer observed a brown Chevrolet Equinix in the Klode Parking lot. The vehicle had no license plates displayed and fled when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle got onto southbound I-43 and continued fleeing before crashing into the median wall. All southbound lanes of I-43 near Silver Spring Drive were temporarily closed as a result.

The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, fled from the vehicle into the northbound lanes of traffic and jumped from the freeway onto an embankment. He sustained a leg injury from the fall and was taken into custody.

A handgun was located near where he was taken into custody.

A 26-year-old female passenger was uninjured during the crash and taken into custody.

The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Milwaukee Police Department on Aug. 24, 2021.