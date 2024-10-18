Whitefish Bay police chase; caller said person in vehicle was doing drugs

article

The Brief Whitefish Bay police were engaged in a police chase Friday morning, Oct. 18. A caller reported someone in a vehicle at Whitefish Bay High School "may be using drugs." The police chase was terminated shortly after it began.



Police were dispatched to Whitefish Bay High School on Friday morning, Oct. 18 regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officials say a caller reported a person the vehicle may be using drugs.

While officers were attempting to make contact with the driver, the vehicle fled through the parking lot and school grounds.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of E. Capitol Drive and N. Holton Avenue, where the pursuit was terminated.

The Whitefish Bay High School and Middle School initiated safety protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.