Whitefish Bay OWI arrest; woman speeds, laughs at police

The Whitefish Bay Police Department clocked an Illinois woman going 60 in a 30 mile per hour zone on Lake Drive on Monday, July 22.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The traffic stop that started off like any other quickly went off the rails.

35-year-old Mallory Griffin repeatedly ignored commands from police. Dashcam video shows the Illinois woman taking off again, stopping just down the street where more officers are waiting.

She's taken into custody, laughing at officers, even when she is put into the back of the squad.

When she is taken back to the police station, an officer asks the 35-year-old if she has any bruises.

"Do you want me to get undressed?" Griffin is heard asking. "Do you want to see it?"

Before doing a sobriety test, Griffin does what appear to be yoga poses.

"Can you do what I can do? Can you do this and you're a cop?" she asked. "And I haven't worked out in three years."

Police determined she was under the influence of something.

The WBPD said Griffin was given municipal citations for operating while intoxicated, resisting, speeding and not having a registered vehicle.