Whitefish Bay Art Fest: Artworks, refreshing brews, and family fun

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Whitefish Bay
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Art Fest is back for its fourth year in downtown Whitefish Bay on Sunday, July 9.

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - In downtown Whitefish Bay on Sunday, July 9, the fourth annual Whitefish Bay Art Fest is showcasing thousands of art pieces.

The fest showcases paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry, and more from 100 juried artists. People can visit the 1840 Brewing Company for a refreshing cold beer. Pair it with some delicious snacks to recharge and relax. Let the lively atmosphere and great company enhance your festival experience. 

If you're accompanied by children, make sure to visit the Kid Zone. Engage them in fun art projects, let them enjoy face painting, and participate in exciting games. Keep an eye out for the Kid's Art Stop and Live Art Demo signs for interactive experiences with the artists themselves.

Find out more information on the Whitefish Bay Art Fest here.

Whitefish Bay Art Fest: Artworks

The fest showcases thousands of paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry, and more from 100 juried artists.

Whitefish Bay Art Fest traveling artist

Isley Gooden talks to one of the artists selling art at Whitefish Bay Art Fest.

