Whitefish Bay Art Fest: Artworks, refreshing brews, and family fun

In downtown Whitefish Bay on Sunday, July 9, the fourth annual Whitefish Bay Art Fest is showcasing thousands of art pieces.

The fest showcases paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry, and more from 100 juried artists. People can visit the 1840 Brewing Company for a refreshing cold beer. Pair it with some delicious snacks to recharge and relax. Let the lively atmosphere and great company enhance your festival experience.

If you're accompanied by children, make sure to visit the Kid Zone. Engage them in fun art projects, let them enjoy face painting, and participate in exciting games. Keep an eye out for the Kid's Art Stop and Live Art Demo signs for interactive experiences with the artists themselves.

Find out more information on the Whitefish Bay Art Fest here.

