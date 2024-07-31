Whitefish Bay arrests; 5 in custody, 3 may be tied to Dominican burglary

article

Whitefish Bay police arrested five people for loitering/prowling at St. Monica's School – thanks to an alert person who called 911.

It was just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 when officials say an alert citizen spotted juveniles dressed in all black hiding near the doors to St. Monica's. The caller believed the subjects were attempting to break into the school.

Officers responded – and arrested five subjects. Officials say three of those give are believed to be the subjects involved in burglaries at Dominican High School the week before.

Officers served a search warrant at one of the subject's residences – and recovered numerous laptops and electronics that were stolen from Dominican.