Expand / Collapse search

Whiskey Haze: Serving craft cocktails, whiskey flights, and fine food

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Whiskey Haze: Serving craft cocktails, whiskey flights, and fine food

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights are with a look at their common, rare, and extremely hard to find whiskies from all over the nation.

If you have whiskey in the name of your restaurant you better have a solid selection of options when it comes to the drink – and Whiskey Haze doesn’t disappoint. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights are with a look at their common, rare, and extremely hard to find whiskies from all over the nation.

If you have whiskey in the name of your restaurant you better have a solid selection of options

Brian is in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights are with a look at their common, rare, and extremely hard to find whiskies from all over the nation.