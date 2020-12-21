While you're being cozy at home -- you can still look fierce doing it. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some chic and comfy looks for the holidays -- and where you can find them for less.

Chic — and Comfy — Holidays at Home

Luxe Sweaters

Free People Sweater, 1/2 off right now at Nordstrom, $50

(5 colors available)

Slippers that Wow

Pom Slipper, $40, DSW

(5 colors available)

Pops of Sequins

Metallic Shacket, H&M, $38

Don’t Forget the Faux Fur

Faux Fur Jacket, Forever 21, $42

Elevated Leggings

Faux Leather Leggings, Target, $20