While you're being cozy at home you can still look fierce doing it
MILWAUKEE - While you're being cozy at home -- you can still look fierce doing it. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some chic and comfy looks for the holidays -- and where you can find them for less.
Chic — and Comfy — Holidays at Home
Luxe Sweaters
Free People Sweater, 1/2 off right now at Nordstrom, $50
(5 colors available)
Slippers that Wow
Pom Slipper, $40, DSW
(5 colors available)
Pops of Sequins
Metallic Shacket, H&M, $38
Don’t Forget the Faux Fur
Faux Fur Jacket, Forever 21, $42
Advertisement
Elevated Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings, Target, $20