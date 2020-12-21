Expand / Collapse search

While you're being cozy at home you can still look fierce doing it

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

While you’re being cozy at home you can still look fierce doing it

Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some chic and comfy looks for the holidays -- and where you can find them for less.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - While you're being cozy at home -- you can still look fierce doing it. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some chic and comfy looks for the holidays -- and where you can find them for less. 

Chic — and Comfy — Holidays at Home

Luxe Sweaters
Free People Sweater, 1/2 off right now at Nordstrom, $50
(5 colors available)

Slippers that Wow
Pom Slipper, $40, DSW
(5 colors available)

Pops of Sequins
Metallic Shacket, H&M, $38

Don’t Forget the Faux Fur
Faux Fur Jacket, Forever 21, $42

Elevated Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings, Target, $20