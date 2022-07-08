'Where were the parents?': Family of man killed in attack by group of Philadelphia teens searching for answers

The family of a Philadelphia man who police say died after being attacked by a group of young teens is searching for answers in the disturbing assault that was caught on video.

Authorities say 72-year-old Samuel Lambert was attacked by at least two teens in a group of seven on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 2:30 a.m. in late June.

Surveillance video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows members of the group hitting Lambert in the head with objects, including a traffic cone.

The video also appears to show one of the group members recording the attack on a cellphone.

Police say Lambert was knocked to the ground and was later transported to the hospital where he died from blunt force trauma to the head the next day.

"I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city," said Tania Stephens, who is Lambert's niece. "He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like, that is just unbelievable"

At a Friday afternoon press conference about the deadly attack, Homicide Captain Jason Smith estimated that the suspects are between the ages of 13-17.

The department urged the parents or caretakers of the children to contact an attorney, then come forward to police.

"Where were the parents? I realize people have to work and people have to do what they do, but there should be some structure – apparently there isn’t any," Stephens said.

Meanwhile, the deadly attack on Samuel has left Stephens shaken and fearful that she could also be targeted by a group of violent youths.

"Today I walked my dog and there were three kids, and I was terrified," Stephens told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20k reward for information about the wanted teens.

The deadly attack comes amid a rise in crime amongst teenagers in Philadelphia and as the city implements a citywide curfew for kids and teenagers under the age of 18.