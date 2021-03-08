When local businesses work together with the community anything is possible

Expand / Collapse search

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brian is in Fox Point today at a Bakery that’s an extension of the organization’s mission learning how they impact the community in a positive way.

FOX POINT, Wis. - Providing every individual with special needs the support friendship and inclusion that they deserve - That’s the mission of The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. Brian is in Fox Point today at a Bakery that’s an extension of the organization’s mission learning how they impact the community in a positive way.

About Friendship Circle of Wisconsin (website)

Friendship Circle of Wisconsin provides support, friendship, and opportunities to include people with special needs in our community. Together with an amazing team of community volunteers, a variety of social, educational, and vocational experiences are shared. Friendship Circle encourages an inclusive community where all individuals are valued regardless of the challenges they face.

Brian is at Friendship Circle Café and Bakery where Great Coffee and great bakery are creating a great community.

By integrating those with challenges into our community and with your help, we are reversing mindsets. Through highlighting achievements, not limitations, we create a world of acceptance and inclusion, helping these special souls to achieve their fullest potential. 

How We're Different

While many wonderful organizations assist those with special needs, most are focused on goal-oriented therapeutic care. The Friendship Circle brings another dimension in that it channels the energy of community volunteers to provide impactful programming and meaningful friendships for individuals with a full spectrum of special needs. By having this unconditional love flow from the youthful spirit of well-guided teenagers and also adults, our volunteers are able to reach individuals in ways that professionals, or even family members, cannot.  At the same time, the program has had a profound effect on our teen and adult volunteers, instilling within them the values of giving and gratitude.

Brian is in Fox Point seeing how they’re improving the lives of those around them.