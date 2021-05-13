WhatLiftsYou street artist to leave her mark on Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee Downtown has commissioned the work of internationally-acclaimed street artist Kelsey Montague for a one-of-a-kind mural on the north wall of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the organization announced Thursday.

Known for her iconic installations around the globe, this will be Montague’s first mural in Wisconsin. Montague’s #WhatLiftsYou project has resonated with millions by offering pedestrians interactive photo ops, which have been made popular by social media influencers in recent years.

"I’m delighted to be chosen for this project and bring my work to Milwaukee," said Kelsey Montague. "When contemplating a subject matter, I always turn to the community for inspiration – what imagery is uplifting and what sort of visual would make them proud to share with out-of-town guests. Thinking about Milwaukee and how this beautiful city has really come into its own over the last decade, led us down a very exciting path. I hope the community shares in my excitement."

Montague’s Milwaukee installation will feature a peacock, which symbolizes self-expression, integrity and pride.

The mural will be created on the north façade of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, near the intersection of State Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue, in early July.

It will span approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and will connect Milwaukee to a collection of more than 300 works around the globe by Montague. The hashtag #BuildingMorePride will be incorporated into the installation.

