Westown Farmers’ Market canceled; River Rhythms postponed

Westown Association announced on Monday, May 10 that it will cancel the 2021 season of the Westown Farmers’ Market.

The organization announced it will continue to support neighborhood businesses and residents. However, because a majority of employees downtown are still in a remote environment, it forced Westown to cancel the event this year.

Westown Association has also made the decision to postpone the River Rhythms concert series held at Pere Marquette Park.

Because Pere Marquette Park is Milwaukee County property, organizers would be required to enforce all Milwaukee County Parks and City of Milwaukee safety mandates including mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits, making it difficult to produce the event at this time. However, Westown has started discussions with Milwaukee County Parks to develop a plan to safely hold the event later this summer in hopes that restrictions are relaxed.

Westown Association still intends to host Milwaukee’s first-ever Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, Sept. 25.