West Nile virus in Wisconsin; 1st human case of 2025 identified

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first West Nile virus activity in the state this year. A human case of West Nile virus has been reported in a resident of Barron County. West Nile virus is spread to humans, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.



A human case of West Nile virus has been reported in a resident of Barron County. Additionally, mosquitoes collected from Milwaukee and Lafayette counties have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

"The first detections of West Nile virus this year are a reminder to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and possible disease. West Nile virus poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, but people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness," said Paula Tran, State Health Officer and Administrator of the Division of Public Health.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, West Nile virus is spread to humans, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes get West Nile virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.

Symptoms

A news release says most people who are infected do not have symptoms. Those who become ill may experience fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue.

Some people will develop severe illness with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, paralysis, seizure, and coma.

Older adults and people who have compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness that can be fatal.

The Department of Health Services offers these tips to protect against mosquito bites:

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Before heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from skin.

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around homes by removing stagnant water from items around the property.

For example: empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts. Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use. Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.