West Nile Virus in Milwaukee; mosquitoes test positive

Mosquitoes collected from city of Milwaukee and North Shore have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

These are the first mosquitoes that have tested positive for WNV in the area since mosquito surveillance began in early July. Currently, no confirmed human cases of West Niles Virus have been reported in 2023.

West Nile Virus is spread to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.

"Though there have not been any confirmed human cases of West Nile virus yet this year, the positive mosquitoes mean that Milwaukee residents need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent bites," said Dr. Mike Totoraitis, Milwaukee Health Commissioner.

Info from the Milwaukee Health Department:

Most people (80%) who are infected with WNV do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue. However, some people (less than 1%) who become infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma. Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness that can be fatal. It is important that people contact a healthcare provider if they suspect they have WNV illness.

Public health officials in Wisconsin have monitored the spread of WNV since 2001. An average of 17 cases of WNV are reported among Wisconsin residents each year. WNV infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most people with WNV report becoming ill in August and September.

The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Mosquito activity and the risk of WNV will continue through the rest of the summer until there is a hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least four straight hours).

DHS offers these tips to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

