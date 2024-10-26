West Milwaukee woman missing; family concerned for her welfare

article

The Brief West Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing woman. Monica Spoto was last seen Friday, Oct. 18, at the Fairfield Inn on National Ave. Her family is concerned for her welfare.



The West Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing person, Monica Spoto.

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, Monica was last seen at the Fairfield Inn on National Avenue on Friday, Oct. 18. She told her family she was heading to an area near 81st and Greenfield.

Police say Monica is a known drug user and has not been heard from since. Her family says Monica's phone no longer receives calls and their attempts to send money have been unanswered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Her family is concerned about her welfare as the last thing Monica sent them was a text stating she loved them and did her best. The text does not mention any specific suicidal ideation, but her family is concerned about her drug use and requesting a check of her welfare if she is located.

She may be residing at a residence near 81st and Greenfield in West Allis, however officers have been unable to make contact with anyone at that address so far.