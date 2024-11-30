Expand / Collapse search

West Milwaukee teen missing, left home near 46th and Scott

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 30, 2024 1:30pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Thaliyahnah Urban

The Brief

    • Police need your help in finding a missing and endangered teenager, 13-year-old Thaliyahnah Urban.
    • She left her West Milwaukee home on Friday night, Nov. 29.
    • Anyone with information should get in contact with West Milwaukee police.

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Police need your help in finding a missing and endangered teenager who left her home in West Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 29.

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, 13-year-old Thaliyahnah Urban left home near 46th and Scott around 10:00 p.m. on Friday night after leaving suicidal handwritten notes for family members. No methods were detailed.

Urban is a female, white, with a height of 5' 3" and weighing 110 lbs. She has green eyes, and has black and pink split-colored hair.

A clothing description is not available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the West Milwaukee Police Department.

The Source

  • A Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) alert was sent to FOX6.