West Milwaukee teen missing, left home near 46th and Scott

Police need your help in finding a missing and endangered teenager who left her home in West Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 29.

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, 13-year-old Thaliyahnah Urban left home near 46th and Scott around 10:00 p.m. on Friday night after leaving suicidal handwritten notes for family members. No methods were detailed.

Urban is a female, white, with a height of 5' 3" and weighing 110 lbs. She has green eyes, and has black and pink split-colored hair.

A clothing description is not available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the West Milwaukee Police Department.