Expand / Collapse search

West Milwaukee home invasion, search underway for suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - West Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion that happened on S. 54th Street just south of Mitchell Street early on Monday, Sept. 6.

Officials say around 4 a.m., the victim reported one armed suspect entered the residence. The victim believes there were other suspects outside. The suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 and reference case 21-006455.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

49th and Capitol fatal shooting; police seek unknown suspects
slideshow

49th and Capitol fatal shooting; police seek unknown suspects

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot near 49th and Capitol Drive on Monday morning, Sept. 6.

MLK and Burleigh crash; 51-year-old man dead, woman arrested
slideshow

MLK and Burleigh crash; 51-year-old man dead, woman arrested

Police say a 51-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burleigh Street on Monday, Sept. 6.

Triple shooting in Racine

Racine police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday morning, Sept. 6.