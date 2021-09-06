West Milwaukee home invasion, search underway for suspects

West Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion that happened on S. 54th Street just south of Mitchell Street early on Monday, Sept. 6.

Officials say around 4 a.m., the victim reported one armed suspect entered the residence. The victim believes there were other suspects outside. The suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 and reference case 21-006455.

