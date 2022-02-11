West Bend shooting deaths: 'Planned mutual suicide act'

article

A West Bend officer on foot patrol in Lac Lawrann Park late Thursday afternoon discovered two deceased individuals near one of the buildings, a release said Friday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as an 85-year-old West Bend man and an 81-year-old West Bend woman. The two were married.

Preliminary evidence suggests the couple died as a result of a planned mutual suicidal act.

The incident remains under investigation, however, there is no evidence to suggest any danger to the public.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, in crisis, or needs assistance with any mental health services, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, Washington County Acute Care Services at 262-365-6565, or the Police Department at 262-335-5000 or 9-1-1.

