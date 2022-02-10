Expand / Collapse search

West Bend shooting, 2 dead

WEST BEND, Wis. - A man and woman were found shot to death in Lac Lawrann Park in West Bend Thursday night, Feb. 10.

Police said an officer on foot patrol found them shortly before 6 p.m. near one of the buildings in the park.

The man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds, and police said a firearm was found on scene.

A search of the park revealed no additional victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

