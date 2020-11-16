West Bend police ask for help in search for missing teen

article

West Bend Police are asking for the public's help to locate 16-year-old Carlos Canales-Lopez.

Officials say Canales-Lopez left his home in West Bend on his own Sunday, Nov. 15 around 5 p.m. -- and has not returned.

Canales-Lopez has a medical condition that requires medication. His parents do not believe he has medication with him.

If you see Canales-Lopez or have any other information that may help locate him, you are urged to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5005.