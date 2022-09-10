West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

article

A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30.

The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday – after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooped stopped him on State Highway 33 near River Road.

A news release says the operator was arrested following the administration of standardized field sobriety tests. He was also taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

Citations were issued for speeding and operating without a valid motorcycle endorsement. The operator was booked into the Washington County Jail and held on the felony OWI charge.