West Bend hospital hidden camera, man sentenced to prison

A former Froedtert West Bend Hospital employee convicted of several felonies – including possession of child pornography and stalking – has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Steven Weis used a hidden camera to record his coworkers in the bathroom. Court records show he pleaded no contest to 31 counts, and dozens of other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison and 35 years extended supervision.

Case Details

Charges were filed against Weis in July 2023. Prosecutors said he stalked three of his neighbors, including two children. One of them told police Weis masturbated in front of them from his apartment window and complained to their mother about Weis taking pictures.

After Weis consented to a search of his computer, West Bend police said they found more than 10,000 photos of the three victims. More evidence led them to Weis's job in IT at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Weis told investigators every day at work started the same: In the morning, he went into the bathroom with a small camera and installed it using Velcro just beneath the sink and let it record all day, then he took the camera on his way out.

Investigators said they found videos showing 99 different hospital employees using the bathroom dating back to April 2023. None knew they were being recorded.

According to a criminal complaint, when West Bend police questioned Weis, he "said he had been recording at the Clinic from about 2015 through 2019. He admitted he never received permission to record any individuals at the Clinic." The complaint said Weis told police he'd save the video that included "attractive women" and masturbated to them – adding, he'd go into the bathroom to look for strands of their hair and collect them.

Law enforcement conducted a search of Weis' residence. They located a safe that had DVDs and other computer backups, including hard drives. They also found hair strands in a safe.

A search of Weis' laptop found folders which "contained videos and still images from the videos captured at the West Bend Clinic," the complaint said. A detective noted, "there were hundreds if not thousands of hidden camera videos."