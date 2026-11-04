West Bend High School closed Wednesday due to second-floor ceiling fire

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The Brief West Bend High School is closed Wednesday for all students and staff due to a fire. The fire department is on scene and responding to the situation. School officials said they will provide more updates as they become available.



West Bend High School is closed Wednesday, Nov. 4, for all students and staff due to a second-floor ceiling fire.

The building is closed as a precaution while officials inspect systems, including HVAC and mechanical equipment, to assess potential damage and plan next steps.

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Statement from school officials

What they're saying:

"West Bend High School is being closed today for all students and staff due to a fire in the ceiling on the second floor.

The fire department is on scene and responding to the situation. As a precaution, we are closing the building while we assess any potential damage and evaluate the status of building systems, including mechanical and HVAC equipment, before determining next steps.

The safety of our students and staff is our priority. We are grateful to our local fire department and first responders for their quick response and assistance.

We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available."