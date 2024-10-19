West Bend apartment building fire, residents displaced

article

Fire tore through a West Bend apartment building on Saturday morning, Oct. 19.

It happened near Schoenhaar Drive and Creek Road around 5:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a second-floor balcony and the attic.

All residents safely evacuated the six-unit building.

The West Bend Building Inspection Department determined the apartments are uninhabitable at this time due to structural damage to the roof. The Red Cross responded to help residents with short-term lodging needs.

Fire at West Bend apartment building

The fire department said the apartment building did not have fire stops in the attic to limit the spread, and it did not have a sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.