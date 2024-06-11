West Allis structure fire, 71st and National, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, June 11, responded to the scene of a structure fire near 71st and National in West Allis. The call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

The property is a two-story structure with a tavern on the bottom with two apartments above that business space. The fire was mostly contained to the tavern, but smoke spread throughout the structure, according to the West Allis Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene they found moderate smoke coming from the first-floor bar area. There was heavy fire damage within the hood and duct area which extended above the ceiling.

There are no reports of injuries. One resident was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.