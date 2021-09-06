6-year-old fatally stabbed in West Allis, medical examiner says

A 6-year-old was fatally stabbed in West Allis Monday, Sept. 6 in what the medical examiner said was a homicide.

Police said just before 3 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a boy who had suffered a possible knife wound to his stomach at a home near 73rd and Orchard.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to police, "there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the public." Police are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Again, the medical examiner said this was fatal and a homicide. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police.