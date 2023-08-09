West Allis stabbing, 68th and Grant, man hurt

article

West Allis police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 9 near 68th and Grant. Police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 25-year-old man was attacked in the residence and received several stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

The offender fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives and officers continue to investigate the incident.