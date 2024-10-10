West Allis special enforcement; State Patrol works to stop risky driving

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership the West Allis Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in West Allis on Thursday, Oct. 10.

A news release says officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hot spots to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

Speeding, distracted driving and driving recklessly endangers everyone on our roads.

Most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps:

Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

Drive sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.

Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.

Put the phone down. 1 in 5 crashes involves distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls and notifications while driving.

Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.