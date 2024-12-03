West Allis skating rink shooting; Ashley Jones sentenced, 6 years prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Ashley Jones to six years in prison in connection with a shooting at a West Allis roller rink. That shooting happened in February 2024.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Ashley Jones on Monday, Dec. 2 to six years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting at a West Allis roller rink.

Jones pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree reckless injury. Three other charges – first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and two counts of shooting a gun towards a building and people – were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Prosecutors say Jones confronted a woman at the woman’s son’s birthday party at Incredi-Roll, 10928 W. Oklahoma, West Allis, on Saturday evening, Feb. 24.

"Here, Ms. Jones had opportunity after opportunity to leave," said Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Karine O’Byrne. "She’s at a roller skating rink and gets into a fight which – it appears – is over a guy."

A woman told police Jones believed the woman was romantically involved with Jones’ significant other in the summer 2023. The woman said she and Jones began to argue and fight, during which a friend of Jones sprayed mace inside the roller rink, which was later broken up by security.

One of the security guards, an off-duty police officer, escorted Jones out of the building, according to court documents. The officer said Jones got into a vehicle and pulled through the parking lot, got out and tried to break another vehicle’s windows, and then drove away, only to stop on Oklahoma.

That’s when prosecutors say Jones got out of her car, walked to the rear, pointed a gun and fired, hitting another security guard in his leg, and then drove off. But prosecutors say Jones returned about a minute later, stopping in the middle of Oklahoma Avenue.

"Turns around, comes back, and unloads four or five more shots," O’Byrne said. "When she returned, she shot a 13-year-old child. And then she flees."

Jones was arrested during a traffic stop later that evening, near her home at 29th at Wright, according to court records.