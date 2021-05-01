West Allis shooting leaves 1 injured near 72nd and Greenfield

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 72nd and Greenfield shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

An investigation determined that an altercation occurred between two adult males. A 47-year-old from West Milwaukee suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition and injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Lincoln Sport Utility Vehicle. He is described as a Hispanic male, 6’00" – 6’02", 200-210lbs, black hair, black beard, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a gold chain and watch.

Police say this was an isolated incident between the involved individuals and there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the general public.

Additional information may be released as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or West Allis / West Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.