West Allis police: Shooting, OWI near 52nd and Burnham

West Allis police said two people were arrested after a shooting near 52nd and Burnham on Thursday morning, April 14.

Around 2:20 a.m, police saw a female laying in the road near a vehicle. As an officer approached, one of the vehicles fled and fired several shots. Shortly after the incident, the vehicle returned to the scene.

The driver, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The passenger, a 32-year-old Cudahy man, was arrested for recklessly endangering safety, going armed with a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office will be reviewing the charges for the Cudahy man.

The female does not appear to have been injured, police said. No people or buildings appeared to have been hit.

