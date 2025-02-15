West Allis sexual assault, man entered woman's home: complaint

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors said he entered a woman's West Allis home and touched her without consent. Court records show he was out on bond, accused of a similar crime in Portage County, at the time.



A Milwaukee man is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, accused of entering a woman's West Allis home and touching her without consent on Feb. 4.

In addition to sexual assault, prosecutors charged 24-year-old Kevin Aguilar Rodriguez with one count of felony bail jumping. Court records show he's already accused of a similar crime in Portage County.

The West Allis Police Department said the sexual assault happened around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police said a man, now identified in court filings as Aguilar Rodriguez, entered the victim’s home near 70th and National without consent as she was unloading groceries. Prosecutors said he touched the victim after he asked her for directions. He fled on foot when the victim shouted for a family member.

West Allis police issued a public request for help to identify and locate the suspect. Aguilar Rodriguez was taken into custody on Feb. 7. In an interview with police, a criminal complaint states he initially denied touching the victim – but later admitted he touched her leg.

Court filings said Aguilar Rodriguez has a similar case open in Portage County. In that case, he was charged with false imprisonment and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He was out of custody in that case – with a bond condition that he commit new crimes – at the time of the West Allis sexual assault.