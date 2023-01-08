West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma

article

West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8.

Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The West Allis police said that alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in the crash based on preliminary information.