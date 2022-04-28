West Allis pursuit; Milwaukee man accused of fleeing, dealing drugs

article

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC)

Flee or elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, a West Allis police officer was on patrol in the area of I-894 and Greenfield Avenue on Tuesday, April 26 when he spotted a car without a license plate on the front of the vehicle. The car was "observed traveling at a high rate of speed, approximately 60-70 mph in a posted 30 mph" zone, the complaint says. The officer activated his squad's lights and sirens near 98th and Greenfield. But the car "did not stop, turned south, and continued to accelerate away at 90 mph in a 25 mph zone. A pursuit of the vehicle ensued," the complaint says.

During the pursuit, officers noticed the car "swerved into oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle and went through a red light" at W. National Avenue. and W. Becher Street," the complaint says. An officer also "observed that it appeared an occupant from the vehicle discarded a tin and bag." Another officer responded to that area and "recovered a bag of suspected marijuana and jar of marijuana wax. The substance was field tested and positive for THC," the complaint says.

The pursuit of the car continued. The complaint says the vehicle "went through multiple red lights, caused a pedestrian vehicle to swerve to the side of the road to avoid being struck, and reached speeds fo 100 mph." Later, stop sticks were successfully deployed. An officer was later able to perform a PIT maneuver and stop the car on W. Becher Place. The driver was identified as Xymarus Grant.

The complaint says inside of Grant's vehicle, there "appeared to be a drug dealing ledger. Grant consented to a search of his cellphone which showed drug dealing activity of Grant selling marijuana to other individuals." In an interview with police, Grant "admitted the marijuana recovered during the pursuit...was his," the complaint says.

Nearly eight hours after the beginning of the pursuit of Grant, a citizen called 911 and indicated a small black and silver handgun was located along W. Beloit Road. The complaint says based on the direction Grant's vehicle took during the pursuit, "it is very possible that Grant had thrown the same handgun out of the window while fleeing."

Grant made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, April 28. Cash bond was set at $1,500. Grant is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 9.