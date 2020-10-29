West Allis police warn of caller indicating subject is an officer

West Allis police issued a scam alert on Thursday, Oct. 29.

In a tweet, they are warning of a person who is impersonating an officer. The tweet indicates there are reports of a subject calling people, saying they are from the West Allis Police Department, and telling them to call the officer back at 414-928-5753.

Officials are saying the phone number suggested is NOT associated with the West Allis Police Department -- and you should NOT answer any call from that number.

The West Allis Police Department's main number is 414-302-8000.