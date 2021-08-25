West Allis police squad involved in crash, officer uninjured

article

A West Allis Police Department squad car was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, Aug. 25. It accident happened during a police pursuit.

According to police, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a West Allis police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop of a vehicle. The operator of this vehicle fled from the officer and the officer initiated a pursuit.

The operator of the fleeing vehicle entered the interstate at S. 68th Street, eastbound on I-94. A second officer was responding with emergency lights and siren to assist the pursuing officer, traveling north on S. 60th Street. This officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash with an unrelated vehicle traveling west on W. National Avenue.

The original motor vehicle pursuit was terminated and officers responded to S. 60th Street to assist with the motor vehicle crash. There were two occupants of the vehicle involved in the motor vehicle crash; neither occupant reported any injuries.

The officer was uninjured.