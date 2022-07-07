West Allis police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, driver in custody

One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis Thursday morning, July 7. The pursuit involved a stolen Mercedes.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, ultimately struck a sign, concluding the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody in the area of 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Charges are going to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.