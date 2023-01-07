West Allis police pursuit, crash; 2 teens arrested

article

West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested following a police pursuit and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7.

Officials said around 1 a.m., a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers and saw an Acura driving at a high rate of speed estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer attempted to pull the Acura over. The Acura did not stop and fled from the officer while disregarding a stop sign.

The officer continued to follow the Acura and deployed stop sticks in the area of Burnham and Beloit.

According to police, the Acura lost control and struck a light pole and concrete posts in a Speedway parking lot near 57th and Burnham.

Officials said two 17-year-old Milwaukee boys were arrested and taken to a hospital, and one was treated for injuries. Officers located a firearm and drugs in the Acura.

The case is being referred to the District Attorney’s office for charges.