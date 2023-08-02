West Allis police chases, Milwaukee man arrested after crash

West Allis police arrested a Milwaukee man Monday night, July 31 after officers pursued the same car days apart.

The first police chase came in the early morning hours of July 27. An officer spotted a speeding car that ran a red light and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. That pursuit was eventually terminated due to safety concerns.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A camera captured the car's license plate, and officers were alerted to the same car driving in West Allis late Monday night. An officer soon spotted the car and tried to stop it, but the driver took off again. The chase stretched roughly three miles until the car hit stop sticks and ultimately crashed near National Avenue and Miller Park Way.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, ran off but was quickly arrested. Police said the man had an open felony case with a warrant through the state Department of Corrections. Drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun were found – and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.