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West Allis police chase ends with PIT maneuver, 2 arrested

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Published  March 21, 2026 3:41pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)

The Brief

    • West Allis police arrested two men on Friday night, March 20, following a miles-long pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver in the American Family Field parking lot.
    • A 35-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old West Allis man were taken into custody.
    • The police chase started after the vehicle was first pulled over because the license plates did not match the vehicle. 

MILWAUKEE - West Allis police arrested two men after a miles-long police chase that ended in the parking lot of American Family Field. This all unfolded on Friday night, March 20.

Police chase ends with arrests

What we know:

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 60th and Greenfield. The traffic stop was conducted because the license plates did not match the vehicle. 

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Initially, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a local business and stopped. But several minutes into the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the parking lot at a high rate of speed – and headed east on Greenfield Avenue. 

West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)

West Allis squads pursued the vehicle, which drove into the parking lot of American Family Field.  A West Allis squad car performed a PIT maneuver and the pursuit ended. The two men in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. A news release says those who were arrested were medically cleared after complaints of injury.

West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)

Suspects in the vehicle

Dig deeper:

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for fleeing an officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a probation violation.  The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old West Allis man, was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.  

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Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.

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