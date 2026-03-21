West Allis police chase ends with PIT maneuver, 2 arrested

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The Brief West Allis police arrested two men on Friday night, March 20, following a miles-long pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver in the American Family Field parking lot. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old West Allis man were taken into custody. The police chase started after the vehicle was first pulled over because the license plates did not match the vehicle.



West Allis police arrested two men after a miles-long police chase that ended in the parking lot of American Family Field. This all unfolded on Friday night, March 20.

Police chase ends with arrests

What we know:

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 60th and Greenfield. The traffic stop was conducted because the license plates did not match the vehicle.

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Initially, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a local business and stopped. But several minutes into the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the parking lot at a high rate of speed – and headed east on Greenfield Avenue.

West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)

West Allis squads pursued the vehicle, which drove into the parking lot of American Family Field. A West Allis squad car performed a PIT maneuver and the pursuit ended. The two men in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. A news release says those who were arrested were medically cleared after complaints of injury.

West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)

Suspects in the vehicle

Dig deeper:

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for fleeing an officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a probation violation. The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old West Allis man, was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

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Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.