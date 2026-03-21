West Allis police chase ends with PIT maneuver, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - West Allis police arrested two men after a miles-long police chase that ended in the parking lot of American Family Field. This all unfolded on Friday night, March 20.
Police chase ends with arrests
What we know:
Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 60th and Greenfield. The traffic stop was conducted because the license plates did not match the vehicle.
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Initially, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a local business and stopped. But several minutes into the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the parking lot at a high rate of speed – and headed east on Greenfield Avenue.
West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)
West Allis squads pursued the vehicle, which drove into the parking lot of American Family Field. A West Allis squad car performed a PIT maneuver and the pursuit ended. The two men in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. A news release says those who were arrested were medically cleared after complaints of injury.
West Allis police chase ends at American Family Field, Milwaukee (Credit: WisDOT traffic cameras)
Suspects in the vehicle
Dig deeper:
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for fleeing an officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a probation violation. The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old West Allis man, was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
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Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.