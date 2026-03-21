West Allis police chase ends near American Family Field, 2 arrested

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The Brief Two men were arrested after a police chase that started in West Allis on Friday night. The chase started following a traffic stop, and ended with a PIT maneuver. Both people, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old West Allis man, were taken into custody.



Two people were arrested following a police chase that started in West Allis and ended in the American Family Field parking lot on Friday night, March 20.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m., a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 60th and Greenfield, because the vehicle's plates did not match the vehicle.

Initially, the vehicle did pull into the parking lot of a local business and stop. Two people were in the vehicle.

As the officer continued his investigation, several minutes into the stop, the vehicle sped out of the parking lot east on Greenfield Avenue.

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West Allis squads pursued the vehicle which drove into the parking lot of American Family Field. A West Allis Squad car performed a PIT maneuver and the pursuit ended.

Two people arrested

What we know:

The two people in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident and both were medically cleared after complaints of injury.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for fleeing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and a probation violation.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old West Allis man, was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Both men were taken to the Milwaukee County Jail and the District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.