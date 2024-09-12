West Allis playground fire; police call it 'suspicious'

article

A fire broke out at a West Allis playground on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The West Allis Police Department said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the playground next to Franklin Fieldhouse, near 86th and National.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire appeared to be contained to the playground area.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, calling it "suspicious."