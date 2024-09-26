West Allis motorcycle crash; driver taken to hospital

article

A motorcyclist was injured in West Allis on Thursday evening, Sept. 26.

West Allis Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher said officers responded to a motorcyclist vs. car incident near 84th and Greenfield before 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.