West Allis motorcycle crash; driver taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Scene near 84th and Greenfield

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A motorcyclist was injured in West Allis on Thursday evening, Sept. 26.

West Allis Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher said officers responded to a motorcyclist vs. car incident near 84th and Greenfield before 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.